Soha Ali Khan: ‘I’ve never felt the need to change my appearance thanks to my mother Sharmila Tagore’

Soha Ali Khan admits that the biggest roadblock in her journey of self-acceptance came early in her career. She credits her mother and actor Sharmila Tagore for helping her sail through it. The actor says her mother has taught her to accept beauty as it is instead of being part of the race to alter it. That is what Soha is teaching her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Also read: Inside Sharmila Tagore’s 80th birthday bash with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha and kids; Jeh steals hearts again Soha Ali Khan, who endorses The PureSense Watermelon Glow Burst serum, credits her mother for teaching the true meaning of beauty.

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Soha gets candid about looking up to her mother and actor Sharmila Tagore, who recently turned 80, to embrace her age, her journey of self-acceptance, getting associated with The PureSense Watermelon Glow Burst serum and more.

On whether she felt the pressure to change her appearance

Soha, who started her acting journey in 2004 with Dil Maange More, had strived hard to embrace her true self and stay away from superficial aspects of the industry.

“I’ve never felt the need to change my appearance or conform to external pressures. From the beginning, I’ve embraced my own identity and focused on staying authentic to myself. My mother, Sharmila Tagore, has been a guiding force in this. She always taught me that beauty is about embracing who you are, not about fitting into others' expectations. I’ve always believed in the importance of self-worth and staying true to my own sense of self, which has allowed me to navigate my career with confidence and integrity,” Soha tells us.

Looking back at the most significant struggle with self-acceptance, Soha admits, “One of my biggest struggles with self-acceptance came early in my career."

“It was a time when I had to find my footing and truly embrace my individuality. Over time, I realized that real beauty comes from accepting who you are and embracing your quirks. I learned that I didn’t need to meet external expectations to feel confident. My mother was instrumental in this journey—her own ability to stay true to herself, regardless of trends, taught me to value my own authenticity and uniqueness,” says the actor, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu.

On taking inspiration from her mother

For many, Sharmila has been a symbol of graceful ageing. The actor recently turned 80. And Soha confesses that she has helped her embrace beauty in the age where fillers and going under the knife have become common.

Soha reveals, “My mother has always been my role model for beauty. She has worked on herself consistently, practicing yoga even today, maintaining her career in films, paying attention to her diet, and prioritising her health and skincare”.

“However, what stands out most is her unwavering acceptance of herself. She has never sought to alter her appearance and has embraced ageing gracefully. This approach has been a profound source of inspiration for me. Being surrounded by positive influences—people who encourage self-acceptance rather than pushing for cosmetic changes—creates an environment of empowerment. I also believe in the power of natural ingredients to enhance beauty,” she adds, stressing that this thought was what drew her towards her association with Pure Sense’s Watermelon Revitalizing Face Serum.

Soha mentions, “It harnesses the goodness of watermelon, help nourish and hydrate the skin. It aligns with my philosophy of embracing natural beauty. It’s this kind of positivity and support that truly matters”.

On perspective towards beauty changing after motherhood

When it comes to her perspective towards beauty, Soha, who is a mother to Inaaya, 7, admits embracing parenthood changed it all.

How?

“ Motherhood has completely shifted my perspective on beauty and self-care. Before becoming a mother, I often focused on quick fixes or external appearances, but after having children, I began to realise that true beauty comes from nurturing yourself holistically—mentally, emotionally, and physically. It's about feeling good in your own skin and prioritising your well-being, not just for the sake of appearance, but for your own peace of mind and strength. Being a mother has taught me that taking care of myself is essential, not just for me, but also for my family. Self-care is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity that allows me to show up as the best version of myself,” Soha shares.

On what beauty advice she gives to Inaaya

According to Soha, being a mother comes with a responsibility to instill the right approach towards beauty and self-acceptance in her kid.

“If I were to give my daughter advice about body image, self-acceptance, and societal standards, I would tell her that true beauty comes from within. It’s so easy to get caught up in what the world tells us we should look like, but those ideals are often fleeting and shallow,” Soha shares, adding, “I would encourage her to embrace her uniqueness and to understand that her worth is not tied to her”.

Concluding her thoughts, she says, “I would remind her that everybody is different, and that’s what makes each of us special. It’s about learning to love and care for your body, not because of how it looks, but because it’s the vessel that allows you to live your fullest life. Confidence comes from self-love and acceptance, and once you have that, nothing else matters."