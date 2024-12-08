Inside Sharmila Tagore’s 80th birthday bash with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha and kids; Jeh steals hearts again

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore turned 80 on Sunday, and her family members, including Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Sara Ali Khan, celebrated her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared pictures and videos from Sharmila's birthday lunch. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘coolest gangsta’ Sharmila Tagore on 80th birthday with the cutest pics) Sharmila Tagore celebrated her birthday with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, among others.

Saif, Kareena, Soha, Sara attend Sharmila's birthday lunch

The family was seen seated at a table at a restaurant. In a photo, Sharmila waved at the camera as she sat between Saif Ali Khan and Sara. Kareena Kapoor, Kunal, Inaaya Naumi Keemu and Jeh Ali Khan were also seen. In a clip, all of them gathered around Sharmila as she cut the cake. Sharmila was taken aback as Inaaya handed her a big knife. All of them then sang the birthday song.

Sara poses with Saif, Kareena

In a picture, Sara Ali Khan posed as she sat between Kareena and Saif. In another photo, Saif made a goofy face. Sara also posed with Sharmila in one of the pictures. She captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Dadi Jaan (grandma). Humari family ki Aan Aur Shaan (The pride of our family)."

Jeh's goofy pose wins hearts

Soha also posted a bunch of photos from their lunch on Instagram. In a picture, Sharmila posed with a birthday card seemingly made by Inaaya. Jeh made a goofy face as he sat on Soha's lap in another photo. Sharmila photobombed Soha and Kunal's photo. Soha captioned the post, "Full stomachs and even fuller hearts."

Saba Ali Khan also posted a carousel of photos on Instagram from the special day. She posted pictures as she posed with Sharmila, Kareena, Soha and Kunal among other guests. She wrote, "My gorgeous Ma. Happiest Birthday. Love you to the moon n back ... stay healthy n in great spirits ALWAYS."

Kareena's post for Sharmila

Earlier, Kareena shared a heartfelt post for her mother-in-law. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared adorable pictures to celebrate Sharmila's birthday. She wrote, "Who's the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the Best..."

About Sharmila

Sharmila has captivated audiences for decades with unforgettable performances in classics like Aradhana, Kashmir Ki Kali, and Amar Prem. Beyond her brilliant acting career, she remains a timeless style icon and an inspiration to generations. Sharmila married cricket Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The couple has three children, Saif, Soha and Saba.