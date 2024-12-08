Kareena Kapoor wishes ‘coolest gangsta’ Sharmila Tagore on 80th birthday with the cutest pics
Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday wishes for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, who turns 80. Sharmila's upcoming project is The Outhouse.
Actor Kareena Kapoor is the happiest bahu as her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore celebrates her big 80th birthday on Sunday. She took to Instagram to share the cutest pictures of the veteran star. (Also read: Sharmila Tagore is at her playful best as she sings Aasman Se Aaya Farishta with Sonu Nigam at IFFI. Watch)
The sassiest saas-bahu
The photos show both of them in pyjamas as they pose at home. Kareena is in a a dino-print set and Sharmila rocks a pink gingham outfit with rollers in her hair and Kendall Jenner-style sunglasses.
Kareena wrote with the post, “Who’s the coolest Gangsta ever? Do i need to say? Happy birthday to my mother in law❤️ Just the Best..❤️🌈👯♂️.” Fans loved the beautiful equation they share. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor dropped pink heart emojis on the post. A fan wrote, “Happy birthday to Sharmilaji. K you are just so full of love.” A person wrote, “She's amazing, loved her in Gulmohar! She should act more often...such a fab actress ❤️ She's aged beautifully.”
Sharmila's daughter Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Lovely 😍 Happy birthday ma . Love u guys.”
About Sharmila and fam
Kareena is married to Sharmila's eldest child, Saif Ali Khan. Sharmila three kids--Saif, Saba and Soha--and five grandkids-- Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, Inaaya and Jehangir.
Sharmila started her acting career at 14 with Satyajit Ray's acclaimed Bengali drama The World of Apu. She not only established herself in Bengali cinema but also became a prominent star of Bollywood. She worked in movies such as 'Kashmir Ki Kali', 'Safar', 'Amar Prem', 'Aradhana', 'Daag' and others. From legendary actor Dilip Kumar to Bollywood stars like Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar, she acted opposite all these big names in the industry.
She made her acting comeback with the 2023 family drama Gulmohar, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. She will be seen next in The Outhouse with Mohan Agashe. It is a story that explores unexpected companionship, intergenerational connections, and the transformative power of trust and empathy.
Directed by Sunil Sukthankar, the film's cast includes actors Sonali Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Sunil Abhayankar as well.
