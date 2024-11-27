Sharmila Tagore is at her playful best as she sings Aasman Se Aaya Farishta with Sonu Nigam at IFFI. Watch

The ongoing International Film Festival of India in Panjim, Goa is paying tribute to a number of film personalities. One of them is legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. As part of a panel discussion to honour him, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore went down the memory lane as she sang his song sportingly with Sonu Nigam on stage. (Also Read: Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and family attend premiere of her Bengali film at MAMI, pose for pics. See here) Sonu Nigam sings with Sharmila Tagore at IFFI Goa

Sharmila, Sonu sing together

In a fun video shared by the official X handle of All India Radio News, Sonu can be seen crooning Mohammed Rafi's popular song Aasman Se Aaya Farishta from Shakti Samanta's 1967 cult romantic thriller An Evening in Paris, which starred Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore in lead roles.

As Sonu sings the track, his fellow singer Anuradha Paudwal, seated next to him, signals him to go and ask Sharmila tojoin in. Sonu walks while singing and approaches Sharmila, seated nearby on stage. As Sonu sings, “Kaho pyaar hai tumse?” and turns the mic towards Sharmila, she croons, “Ja, ja," before the two sing the next lines. The live audience applauds Sonu's vocals and Sharmila's sportiness. Their fellow panellists – Anuradha Paudwal and veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai – also add to the applause.

About Mohammed Rafi

Mohammed Rafi sang over 7,000 songs throughout his career, in various Indian and foreign languages. This year marks his centennial birth anniversary. He died at the age of 55 in 1980. He has been the recipient of a National Award for the evergreen track Kya Hua Tera Wada from Nasir Hussain's 1977 potboiler Hum Kisise Kum Naheen. Mohammed Rafi was also honoured with the Padma Shri by the Indian government in 1967.

Sharmila Tagore was last seen in Rahul V Chittella's family drama Gulmohar last year. She'll be next seen in Suman Ghosh's Puratawn, which will mark her return to Bengali cinema 15 years after Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury's Antaheen (2009). The movie premiered at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival last month.