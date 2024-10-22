Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and family attend premiere of her Bengali film at MAMI, pose for pics. See here

The Pataudi family, including Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, were spotted at the 2024 edition of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Several pictures and videos of the family members emerged on social media platforms on Monday evening. (Also Read | Soha Ali Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan does this to save costs at Pataudi Palace; Sharmila Tagore keeps ‘hisaab kitaab’) Saba Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore, Kunal Kemmu and Saif Ali Khan smile for the camera.

Pataudi family attends Sharmila Tagore's film screening

Saba Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu were also present. They watched the screening of Sharmila's upcoming Bengali film Puratawn at PVR Juhu. In a video shared by a paparazzo, all of them were seen posing for the camera. Kunal and Soha Ali Khan also held Sharmila as she exited the venue.

For the event, Sharmila wore a black and white saree. Saif Ali Khan opted for a black kurta and pyjama. Kunal was seen for a grey sweatshirt and denims. Soha wore a green co-ord set while Saba wore a suit. Rituparna Sengupta, who was also part of the event, was seen in a red saree.

Sharmila's new Bengali film

Sharmila has returned to Bengali cinema with Puratawn, helmed by Suman Ghosh, after 15 years. Speaking with Money Control, Suman spoke about Sharmila’s character in the film. He said that the actor plays an elderly who will celebrate her 80th birthday. Rituparna essays the role of her daughter and Indraneil Sengupta of her son-in-law.

What Sharmila told film's director

Recalling his conversation with Sharmila, he said, "She was very diligent. When I went to her house in Delhi, when I was talking about the film, she had told me that, aamake chhedona kintu (don’t be lenient with me), even if you feel so, unless you are 100 percent happy. And that was amazing because at this age and this level of our career, that striving for perfection…we never realised that we were working with such a legend on the set."

About Saif's latest film

Saif was recently seen in Devara: Part 1, which hit theatres on September 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The film also starred Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.