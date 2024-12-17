Sharmila Tagore is concerned about actors charging huge fees, competing over vanity van sizes: Moving away from reality…

Sharmila concerned about actors' huge fees, entourage

She said, "I am concerned about how actors are not just charging huge amounts, but many even travel with cooks, masseuse, and an entire entourage. I was doing an ad film, and the person who did my makeup revealed that today, there some actors have a running competition over the size of their vanity vans.”

Sharmila compares needs of vanity vans earlier vs now

“Vanity vans were all about privacy, and a comfortable place to dress up. Now, you have meeting rooms, resting rooms, etc… All of this is pushing actors away from what actually matters… the acting. Of course, making money is important, but if you are moving away from reality, how would you know what works and doesn’t with the audience.”

About Sharmila's career, life

Sharmila has captivated audiences for decades with unforgettable performances in classics like Aradhana, Kashmir Ki Kali, and Amar Prem. Beyond her brilliant acting career, she remains a timeless style icon and an inspiration to generations. Sharmila married cricket Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan are their children.

She was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar movie Gulmohar. The Rahul V Chittella-directed movie also featured Manoj Bajpayee, Simran and Suraj Sharma. Before Gulmohar, Sharmila was seen in the 2010 movie Break Ke Baad with Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan.

Sharmila's upcoming film

Sharmila is set to return to the big screen with Outhouse, a heartwarming movie that will release in theatres on December 20. Directed by Sunil Sukthankar, the film's cast includes Mohan Agashe, Sonali Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, and Sunil Abhayankar.