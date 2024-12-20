Jab they met: Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor sit close but far away at kids' school event. See pics

Shahid, Kareena at kids' event

A paparazzo Instagram handle shared pictures of Kareena sitting diagonally in a row ahead of Shahid at the event. While he wore a white T-shirt and blue denim shirt above it, Kareena chose a rust top for the occasion. They were not seen acknowledging each other in the photos or any video. They smiled, though not at each, but at their kids' performance on the stage in front.

In another video doing the rounds, Kareena is seen hooting for her elder son Taimur Ali Khan's performance on stage. She also captures the moment on her smartphone camera, along with her BFF and filmmaker Karan Johar, sitting next to her. Interestingly, their kids – Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan's Taimur and Jeh, and Karan's Yash and Roohi – are in the same class. Shahid's daughter, Misha Kapoor, is also in the same school. The actor looked rather uninterested in Taimur's performance, as captured in the video.

The event at Dhirubhai International School was also attended by Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan as they cheered for his younger son AbRam Khan, performing on stage with Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, who also attended the event with his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Genelia D'Souza and their husband, Riteish Deshmukh, were also spotted.

About Shahid and Kareena

Shahid and Kareena dated for years in the 2000s, before they broke up in 2007. Kareena began dating now-husband Saif, whom she married in 2012. Meanwhile, Shahid tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015. Shahid and Kareena also shared screen space in several films, from Fida to Jab We Met.

Kareena was last seen in Singham Again. Shahid will star in Deva and Vishal Bhardwaj's next.