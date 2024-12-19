Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and other stars make an entrance at Ambani school annual day. Watch

A bevvy of stars descended on the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai on Thursday evening for the school’s annual day. Numerous stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Karan Johar, were clicked when they arrived with their families. (Also Read: Mukesh Khanna isn’t sold on Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramayana: ‘His negative personality...’) Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan at the school's annual day.

Bollywood stars attend Ambani annual day

Numerous actors attended the Ambani school’s annual day on Thursday evening. One of the first celebs to be spotted arriving at the school was Shahid with his wife, Mira Rajput. Kareena was also spotted arriving soon after with Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor, waving at the paparazzi waiting there before heading in.

Karan Johar also attended the annual day event with Manish Malhotra, and Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh were also clicked. Prithviraj Sukumaran also arrived at the event, with all eyes on Shah Rukh, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan when they made an entrance. Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan also arrived together.

The stars were there to attend the school’s annual day celebration and see their children perform. Misha Kapoor, Taimur and Jeh Khan, Yash and Roohi Johar, Alankrita Sukumaran, Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh, AbRam Khan and Aaradhya Bachchan all study at the school in Mumbai. As do a lot of other star kids.

Upcoming work

Shah Rukh and Suhana are currently shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s King, which also stars Abhishek in a lead role. Kareena starred in Crew, The Buckingham Murders and Singham Again this year while Saif debuted in Telugu with Devara: Part 1.

Shahid will soon be seen in Deva and is rumoured to star in Cocktail 2. Karisma will be seen in a web series called Brown while Riteish will be seen in Raid 2. Genelia will star in Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par and Karan recently sold a stake in Dharma Productions.