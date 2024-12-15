Salman Khan attends nephew Nirvaan Khan's birthday party; rumoured couple Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan arrive separately

What Salman, Suhana, Agastya wore to event

For the event, Salman wore a black shirt and blue denims. Suhana was seen in a black dress and heels. Ibrahim opted for a white T-shirt, jacket and denims. Agastya Nanda was spotted in a black T-shirt, leather jacket and denims. Aryan Khan was seen in his car arriving at the birthday venue.

Suhana and Agastya are rumoured to be dating. However, they have not disclosed anything about their bond. Nirvaan is the elder son of Salman's younger brother, Sohail Khan, and his ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh.

About Salman, Suhana, Agastya, Aryan's projects

Salman will be seen in his upcoming action entertainer, Sikandar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is set for an Eid 2025 release. In the film, Salman will be seen with actor Rashmika Mandanna. Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman and Sajid after their previous successful collaborations such as Kick, Judwaa and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Apart from this, Salman has Kick 2 and Aditya Chopra's Tiger Vs Pathaan in the pipeline. Salman is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 18.

Agastya is the grandson of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. He made his acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. He will be seen in Ikkis, which also stars Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. Ikkis is touted to be a war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will release in 2025. It is being made under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

Suhana too made her acting debut with The Archies. She will reportedly star with her father-actor Shah Rukh Khan in King. It is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. Her brother Aryan Khan will debut as a director with a series on Netflix in 2025. Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner Red Chillies Entertainment, the yet-to-be-titled series is set against the backdrop of the film industry.