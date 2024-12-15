Jackie Shroff turns protective uncle for Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, tells paps not to flash lights. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was spotted at an event in Mumbai recently. The actor was seen exiting the event all by herself, surrounded by paparazzi. To make sure she reaches her car without too many cameras following her, veteran actor Jackie Shroff came to her rescue. The sweet gesture by Jackie has won the internet. (Also read: Suhana Khan celebrates BFF Ananya Panday's Filmfare win: ‘Best friend and best actress’) Suhana Khan was seen exiting the event in Mumbai, while Jackie Shroff helped her on the way.

Jackie and Suhana spotted at the same event

In the video, Suhana was seen in a black body-con dress, heading back towards the exit area of the event. She styled it with glamorous soft curls, and a metallic bag. The actor smiled and nodded as paparazzi called her along the route. Jackie Shroff, who was also present, walked just behind her, and said aloud: “Zyada light mat marna (Don't flash too much lights on her)!”

Suhana looked back and acknowledged Jackie's sweet gesture, seemingly thanking him. She was seen entering her car and thanking the paparazzi as well.

Reacting to the video, a fan said, “A true gentleman, Jackie Sir.” A second fan commented, “Such a beautiful gesture.” “How lovely!” said a fan. Jackie and Shah Rukh have worked together in films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, and Trimurti.

Suhana made her acting debut last year in The Archies. The Netflix release also starred Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and Suhana Khan. It was based on the American comic book series of the same name. It was produced by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film was set in 1960s India, where Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

Suhana will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's King, which will see her share screen space with her father Shah Rukh Khan for the first time.

Jackie Shroff was last seen in the OTT film Mast Mein Rehne Ka with Neena Gupta. He will be seen next in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Baby John, in an antagonistic role.