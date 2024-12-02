Suhana Khan celebrates BFF Ananya Panday's Filmfare win: ‘Best friend and best actress’

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are often seen hanging out together at exotic locales on vacations, but they're also BFFs who root for each other professionally. Suhana was the first to celebrate Ananya's recent Filmfare OTT Awards win on Sunday night. Suhana Khan celebrates Ananya Panday's Filmfare win.

What Suhana posted

Suhana took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night and shared a picture of Ananya in a black tank top, resting her elbows on a table, with the Filmfare statuette placed in front of her. She looked ecstatic, with her eyes closed, as if she's realised a dream. Suhana wrote along with the picture, “Best friend & best actress (pink heart with arrow emoji).” Ananya reposted it on her Stories and wrote, “Bestie girl (red heart emoji).”

Among others who congratulated Ananya on their Instagram Stories included mother Bhavana Pandey, rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco, friend and entrepreneur Navya Nanda, and casting director Shanoo Sharma. Ananya also took to her Instagram handle to share her pictures from the ceremony, posing with the Filmfare trophy in multiple pictures, including one in which she was seen with Arjun Varain Singh, director of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, for which she won the Best Actress (Films) - Critics' Choice award.

What Ananya posted

Ananya's caption in her post also had a Suhana Khan connection. She quoted a popular dialogue from the latter's father Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om, “Itni shiddat se maine tumhe paane ki kaushish ki hai, ki har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai.” Interestingly, Shah Rukh's character Om says the dialogue in the film as part of his acceptance speech after winning a Filmfare Award.

Ananya also thanked the cast and crew of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and co-writers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti's Tiger Baby, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a “coming-of-digital-age” film also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. It released directly on Netflix India last December.

Ananya will be next seen in a film co-starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. Meanwhile, Suhana will make her theatrical debut with King.