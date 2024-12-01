Ananya Panday reveals she was ‘traumatised’ watching dad Chunky Panday’s films for this reason
Ananya Panday shared that she had stopped watching dad Chunky Panday's films as a child. The actor was last seen in CTRL.
Ananya Panday avoided watching dad Chunky Panday's films from a very young age. In a new interview with We Are Yuvaa, Ananya revealed that watching many of his films as a child left her ‘traumatised’, and for that reason, she did not watch more of his work. (Also read: Chunky Panday reveals why he never wanted daughter Ananya Panday to visit his film set: ‘I was in that low phase…')
What Ananya said
During the interview, Ananya confessed, "I used to not watch much because I would get very scared that you were going to die in the movie. I remember when I was young and saw D Company, and suddenly you got shot and died in the movie. I thought it was actually happening, even though you were sitting right next to me. I was traumatised, so I didn't watch too many of your movies because I thought you were going to die in all of them."
On her contributions as an actor
Ananya went on to add, “When I wanted to become an actor, I thought a lot like you because the kind of movies that I watched were those massy, commercial ones. I still love those! That was all I could see. I didn't know there was anything else to do. That's probably in my DNA. Even going on my first three films, I didn't know if I could contribute anything for the character. It was only when I did Gehraiyaan, Shakun [Batra] really forced me to think like an actor. I enjoyed that process so much. Going forward, I want to do that mix of both.”
Ananya was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL, for which she received positive reviews. She also had the web series Call Me Bae, which released on Prime Video. She will be seen next in Chand Mera Dil, opposite Lakshya.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.