Ananya Panday reveals she was ‘traumatised’ watching dad Chunky Panday’s films for this reason

What Ananya said

During the interview, Ananya confessed, "I used to not watch much because I would get very scared that you were going to die in the movie. I remember when I was young and saw D Company, and suddenly you got shot and died in the movie. I thought it was actually happening, even though you were sitting right next to me. I was traumatised, so I didn't watch too many of your movies because I thought you were going to die in all of them."

On her contributions as an actor

Ananya went on to add, “When I wanted to become an actor, I thought a lot like you because the kind of movies that I watched were those massy, commercial ones. I still love those! That was all I could see. I didn't know there was anything else to do. That's probably in my DNA. Even going on my first three films, I didn't know if I could contribute anything for the character. It was only when I did Gehraiyaan, Shakun [Batra] really forced me to think like an actor. I enjoyed that process so much. Going forward, I want to do that mix of both.”

Ananya was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL, for which she received positive reviews. She also had the web series Call Me Bae, which released on Prime Video. She will be seen next in Chand Mera Dil, opposite Lakshya.