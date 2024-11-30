Chunky Panday reveals why he never wanted daughter Ananya Panday to visit his film set: ‘I was in that low phase…’

Ananya Panday is basking in the positive response to her performance in her Netflix India release CTRL. In a new interview with We Are Yuvaa, Ananya sat down with her father Chunky Panday for a candid chat about their careers. When Ananya asked why he never took her to film sets, Chunky said that it was a tough time in his career, when he was going through a ‘low phase’ in the industry. (Also read: Ananya Panday says people have made ‘star kid’ an insult: 'I don't think that's nice') Chunky Panday opened up about a tough time in his career, when Ananya Panday was just born.

What Chunky said

During the chat, Chunky revealed that he never asked Ananya to his film set because his career had hit rock bottom. "Why you never came on set was because when your mum (Bhavna Pandey) and I got married, I was in that low phase. I had just returned from Bangladesh and was trying to get work for myself. I never got into that thing of calling you on the set or mom on the set, and it just stayed that way."

'I actually had no work'

When Ananya asked Chunky whether it was scary when he did not get offered lead parts and switched to character roles, he nodded and added, “Yes, of course, the end means musical chairs were happening and when the music stops, you don’t have a seat. Right after Aankhen, I actually had no work. The only film I got after that was Teesra Kaun. It completely dried up after that. So, I landed up going to Bangladesh and doing movies there. Luckily, those worked. I kind of made that my home for four-five years."

Chunky Pandey made his acting debut in the 1987 multi-starrer Aag Hi Aag. He followed it up with projects such as Tezaab, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Paap Ki Duniya. His career got a new lease of life in 2010 when he starred in the comic role of Aakhri Pasta in Housefull. The actor is currently filming for the fifth instalment of the franchise, reprising his role.

Meanwhile, Ananya will be next seen in a film alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.