Ananya Panday says people have made ‘star kid’ an insult: 'I don't think that's nice'

What Ananya said

“People have made it (star kid) a bad word. And I don't think it's a bad word. People have made you aware. When you're watching something on screen, you're like, ‘Arey, ye iski beti hai (Oh, she’s this star's daughter).' It doesn't need to be like that. People should just go in and think what they have to. And they do think what they have to. But I think it's just become very divided, like ye insider hai, ye outsider (this one's an insider, that one an outsider). The industry has given us so much. The audience have given us all so much. There are people from a film family who are thriving, and there are people who are not from the film family thriving even more,” said Ananya.

She quoted the example of Shah Rukh Khan, whom she has grown up watching in close proximity, thanks to her childhood friendship with his daughter Suhana Khan. “The biggest star in our country. He's not from a film family. So I think it's more about the person,” she added. Ananya also added that “star kid” being used like an “insult” these days is not “nice.”

Ananya's parents

Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. Chunky was a star in the late 1980s and early 1990s, before retreating to playing supporting roles. Ananya was born in 1998. She made her debut in 2019 with Punit Malhotra's campus caper Student of the Year 2, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Her mother became a celebrity the next year by starring in another Karan production, Netflix India reality show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives.

Ananya will be next seen in another Karan Johar production, also starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.