Bhavana Pandey feels Shah Rukh Khan made Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday strong: ‘Taught them the art of being competitive'
During the chat, Bhavana Pandey also spoke about Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, calling him “one of the sweetest boys” who is “very well-mannered.”
Bhavana Pandey has opened up about the special bond she shares with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan for an episode on his YouTube channel, Bhavana revealed that Shah Rukh has been a positive influence on her kids since they were young. She credited the actor with teaching her children the importance of healthy competition. Also read: Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey calls herself an ‘outsider’; Karan Johar predicts heavy trolling
Room for healthy competition
During the interview, Bhavana revealed Shah Rukh Khan's influence on the kids. “There’s so much to learn from him. And I am actually very glad that the children spent so much time around him. Because it’s not about being Shah Rukh Khan, it’s how he has been as a father to Suhana, Aryan and now AbRam. And how he has been with my children. It’s been amazing,” she shared.
Bhavana revealed that Shah Rukh would often train Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya in sports. “Whatever free time he had, he wanted to train them, which was amazing. Sports, running, football, he used to do all the sports with the kids because I think he himself is a very active sporty person. Me and Chunky would get lazy for sports. Shah Rukh taught them the art of being competitive in a healthy manner which was beautiful and he used to always take their side over Aryan and the boys,” she added.
Bhavana also spoke about Aryan Khan, calling him “one of the sweetest boys” who is “very well-mannered.” She was also asked if Aryan feels protective about his childhood friends, to which Bhavana shared that Shah Rukh has made all the girls so strong that they can protect themselves.
About Bhavana
Bhavana got married to Chunky Panday on January 17, 1998. The couple has two daughters together, Ananya and Rysa Panday. Chunky and Bhavana were seen on Netflix's show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2020. It was this reality show which got her into the spotlight. Most recently, she was seen in season 3 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives along with Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. Bhavana shares a close bond with Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh. Ananya is one of Suhana’s best friends.
