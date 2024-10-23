Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey calls herself an ‘outsider’; Karan Johar predicts heavy trolling

The insider vs outsider debate began a few years ago in our Hindi film industry. Not just netizens but even many actors shared their thoughts on this topic. One really good point that star kid Ananya Panday made, which soon went viral thanks to Siddhant Chaturvedi, was that everyone has their own struggles. She had admitted how children of Bollywood celebs might have a foot in the door in the industry, but it also adds extra pressure on them to prove themselves. Well, Ananya has always accepted her privilege. Which is why it was surprising when her mother Bhavana Pandey called herself an ‘outsider’ recently. Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey called herself an outsider. Here’s how Karan Johar reacted

Even her filmmaker friend Karan Johar was shocked! We are talking about an episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, which is the third season of KJo’s web series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In this particular episode, Bhavana and her fellow Bollywood wives stepped out to celebrate the opening of a restaurant renovated by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer Gauri Khan. During a chat with KJo, referring to herself and her fellow star wives, Bhavana asked, “Karan, what do you think of us as outsiders?” When KJo got confused, Bhavana explained, “In this industry.”

Karan’s reaction was pure gold. In his witty way, the filmmaker replied, “Being Ananya Panday’s mother, Shanaya Kapoor’s mother, and also Aryan and Suhana’s mother, if y’all are calling yourselves outsiders, you will get trolled!” Later while speaking to the camera, Bhavana explained, “I was an outsider. I am an insider. Every insider was an outsider once. Right? Try and argue that with me.” Well, she does make a good point. But her friend and co-star Seema Sajdeh didn’t think so. Reacting to Bhavana’s explanation, Seema stated: “Nice try, Bhavana. Nice try.”

Currently, Chunky Panday’s wife Bhavana and Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema are busy winning hearts as the OG Bollywood wives alongside Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor and actor Neelam Kothari. This season, they were joined by Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, art collector and philanthropist Shalini Passi, and entrepreneur Kalyani Saha Chawla.