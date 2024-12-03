Marathi actor asks why Aryan and AbRam Khan's names are more prominently shown than more senior actors on Mufasa poster

Barry Jenkins' animated adventure Mufasa: The Lion King is getting a Bollywood treatment this December with the voices of Shah Rukh Khan and his sons, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan, in the Hindi dubbed version. However, Marathi actor Yogita Chavan has objected to names of Shah Rukh's sons getting more space and focus in the film's official poster. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan responds after 'fan' Diljit Dosanjh gives shoutout to KKR during Kolkata concert. See post here) Shah Rukh Khan's sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan have lent their voices to the Hindi dubbed version of Mufasa: The Lion King

What Yogita said

Yogita took to her Instagram Stories and shared the official poster of the Hindi dubbed version of Mufasa: The Lion King. Along with that, she wrote in Marathi, “Shah Rukh Khan, I can understand… but why are Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan’s names in BOLD??? How wrong is it to write the names of other veterans Makrand Deshpande, Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade as secondary? Of course, the contribution of all of them to the film industry is more than Aryan Khan and Abram Khan.”

The internet, however, had their valid response to the issue raised by Yogita. An X user reasoned that since Aryan voices Mufasa's son Simba, a crucial character in the film, and AbRam voices the younger version of the titular character, their names take precedence above the other, seasoned actors who have lent their voice to supporting parts. Another user wrote, “Why crib about it? Others are not stars and we have no interest in knowing about them.” For the uninitiated, Yogita is a former contestant of Bigg Boss Marathi. She currently appears in the TV show Navri Mile Navryala.

Yogita Chavan asks why Shah Rukh Khan's sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan get more space and prominence than other artists in the official poster of Mufasa: The Lion King's Hindi dubbed version

About Mufasa: The Lion King

Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to the iconic character of Mufasa. Other voices include Makarand Deshpande as Rafiki, Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka.

Mufasa is the prequel to Disney's 2019 hit animated adventure film The Lion King, and explores the origins of Simba's father Mufasa. Shah Rukh Khan and his elder son Aryan also lent their voices to the Hindi dubbed version of that film. The sequel will be released in cinemas on December 20 in English, Hindi, and Tamil.