Diljit Dosanjh calls himself a fan of Shah Rukh Khan during Kolkata concert, gives shoutout to KKR. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Dec 01, 2024 12:44 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh recalled how Rabindranath Tagore responded when a person asked him to write the world anthem. Watch video here.

Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday evening performed and enthralled a packed audience in Kolkata. On Sunday morning, Diljit took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted a clip from the concert. During the show, he spoke about Rabindranath Tagore and Guru Nanak. Diljit also spoke about actor Shah Rukh Khan and his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh visits Indian Coffee House in Kolkata hours before his concert. Watch)

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Kolkata on Saturday.
Diljit Dosanjh performed in Kolkata on Saturday.

Diljit Dosanjh talks about KKR, Shah Rukh Khan

The video began with Diljit shouting Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo, the slogan of KKR. He then said, "Yeh bohut acchi tagline hai. Yeh KKR ki hai? Badi pyaari tagline hai. Especially Shah Rukh Khan sir ki team hai toh waese acchi lagni thi hume kyuki hum sir k fan hai. Toh yeh bada accha mantra bhi hai ki aap apni mehnat kare, lade apne saath or chahe jeete na jeeteh yeh baad ki baat hai (This is a very good tagline. Is this KKR's? It's very nice. Anyway, we would have liked it especially because it is of Shah Rukh Khan sir's team and we are his fans. It's a very good mantra that you work hard, fight, and whether you win or not, that's a different matter)."

"Humara farz hai 100 per cent dena. Aap 100 percent mehnat karte hai toh obviously jeet ke paas koi option nahi reh jata. Toh yeh bada accha slogan hai (It's our duty to give our 100 per cent. If you work hard 100 per cent, then obviously there is no other option than to win. So this is a very slogan)."

Diljit on Rabindranath Tagore

Diljit then added, "Aap logo k liye bade fakr ki baat hai ki aap k paas itne badi mahaan hastiyan hai (It's a matter of pride that you have such great leaders)--spiritual leaders, Rabindranath Tagore. I was reading about him, and I like one thing. Someone told him, 'You have written the National anthem, so you write the world anthem as well'.

His response was very sweet. he said, 'Guru Nanak ji already wrote that in the 15th century'." Diljit said recited it and urged people to read the world anthem. The video ended with Diljit saying that the love between the people of Kolkata and Punjabis is very old.

About Diljit's Kolkata stay

Diljit shared the video with the caption, a part of which was written in Bengali, "Dhonnobaad Kolkata, tomake bhalo bashi (Thank you Kolkata, I love you). DIL-LUMINATI TOUR 24. NEXT BENGALURU." During his stay in Kolkata, Diljit stopped by the famous Indian Coffee House. He also visited the Dakshineswar temple and took a ride in the city's iconic yellow taxi and sat along the scenic banks of the Hooghly River during his sightseeing trip.

About Diljit's India tour

The Kolkata concert was part of Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour 2024, which began its India leg in New Delhi in October. The tour will continue in other cities, including Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14, and Guwahati on December 29.

