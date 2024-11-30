Diljit Dosanjh visits Indian Coffee House in Kolkata hours before his concert. Watch

Diljit Dosanjh fans are eagerly waiting for his performance in Kolkata. The singer is all set to bring his magic in Kolkata on Saturday. Ahead of the concert, the global star made sure to give the iconic Indian Coffee House a visit. Pictures and video of the singer were shared on Instagram, which has fans praising the singer for his drive to stay rooted with the culture of the place he visits. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh visits Dakshineswar temple in Kolkata, poses with fans. Watch) Diljit Dosanjh tasted a cup of coffee at the place.

Diljit visits Indian Coffee House

Pictures of the singer's visit to the iconic cultural hub of Kolkata was shared by the official page of the singer's team, called Team Diljit Global. In one picture, he was seen getting up the stairs to go inside the decades-old place. He was seen sitting by the window and ordering a cup of hot milk coffee, and thanked the server in one of the pictures. A video of the singer's visit was also shared, where he was seen enjoying his cup of coffee and taking a look at the city from the window.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video and pictures, many fans reacted warmly to the singer's persistence to visit the many places that are so loved by the common people. One fan commented, “You have no idea what it feels like to see you in the same lanes which was once a regular for me.” Another fan said, “Kolkata is screaming with joy.” A comment read, “The Bengali in me is screaming.”

On Friday, Diljit made a stop at the Dakshineswar temple after he landed in Kolkata. The global icon was spotted offering prayers and seeking blessings at the temple. He was also seen meditating in the temple premises. He also posted a video of himself sightseeing, travelling in the city's iconic yellow taxi. He was also seen sitting along the banks of the Hooghly River.

Diljit kicked off the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi, months after entertaining admirers around the world in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands. The tour has been a success in India, with sold-out tickets for the shows. After Kolkata, Diljit will head towards Mumbai for a show that is scheduled to be held on December 19.