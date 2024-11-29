Diljit Dosanjh visits Dakshineswar temple in Kolkata, poses with fans. Watch

Ahead of his highly anticipated performance in Kolkata on Saturday, Diljit Dosanjh made a stop at the Dakshineswar temple. The global icon was spotted offering prayers and seeking blessings at the temple. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh's emotional fan asks him for two tickets to his Kolkata concert, here's how the singer responded Diljit Dosanjh commenced the India leg of his much-talked-about Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi in October.

Spiritual outing

On Friday, a video capturing Diljit’s visit to the temple emerged on social media. He posted the video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Dakshineswar Temple , Kolkata... Sri Ramkrishna Paramhansa Ji,” he wrote while sharing the video. In the video, he is seen wearing a white kurta pyjama. The clip shows him offering prayers at the temple. He was also seen meditating in the temple premises.

As he stepped out, Diljit took time to engage with fans, and graciously posed for photos with his well-wishers, who were thrilled to catch a glimpse of their favourite singer.

Diljit arrived in Kolkata on November 28, sharing in-flight pictures on social media with the caption, "NEXT Kolkata (sic)." He also posted a video of himself sightseeing, travelling in the city's iconic yellow taxi. He was also seen sitting along the banks of the Hooghly River.

About Diljit's India tour

Diljit kicked off the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi, months after entertaining admirers around the world in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands. He also performed in Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Pune. The singer will be seen at his Kolkata show next. The grand finale of his India tour will be held in Guwahati on December 29. The tour has been a success in India, with sold-out tickets for the shows. After Kolkata, Diljit will head towards Mumbai for a show that is scheduled to be held on December 19.