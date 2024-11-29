Diljit Dosanjh's emotional fan asks him for two tickets to his Kolkata concert, here's how the singer responded

Singer Diljit Dosanjh has once again won the hearts of his fans with his sweet gesture. The singer is currently holding his Dil-Luminati Tour in India, with his next stop being Kolkata. Ahead of the concert on November 30, a fan asked him for passes to his Kolkata show. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh keeps his promise, gives concert passes to fan who asked him to sing louder. Watch her enjoy his show) Diljit Dosanjh spoke with his fans during the Hyderabad concert.

Diljit reacts to fan's request for free tickets

The fan, whose name is Maninder Singh Sokhi, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. He wrote, "@diljitdosanjh Bhaji (Folded hands emoji) I have been wanting your show to happen in Kolkata for many years but, now when it's happening I couldn't get the tickets as they just sold out in a min (crying face emoji). Please can I get 2 Tickets (for me & my sister) for your Kolkata Concert on 30th November..."

Internet praises Diljit

Responding to the tweet, Diljit simply wrote, "Done Maninder (check mark emoji)." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "You have big heart." A person wrote, "Congratulations Maninder, lucky fan." An X user joked, "You have no idea what you’ve started." A tweet read, "You are so sweet to do this."

This isn't the first time Diljit has done this for a fan. Last month, Diljit held his show in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. A young fan, in a video posted on Instagram, asked Diljit to sing louder so that she could listen to him from her house, which was at some distance from the stadium. The singer then asked her to come to the venue, and then he treated her family to his show's tickets.

About Diljit's India tour

Diljit kicked off the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi, months after entertaining admirers around the world in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands. He also performed in Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Pune. The singer will be seen at his Kolkata show next. The grand finale of his India tour will be held in Guwahati on December 29.