Diljit Dosanjh keeps his promise, gives concert passes to fan who asked him to sing louder. Watch her enjoy his show

Singer Diljit Dosanjh won the hearts of fans with both his shows in Delhi during the first leg of his Dil-Luminati India Tour at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Recently, a young fan, in a video posted on Instagram, asked Diljit to sing louder so that she could listen to him from her house, which was at some distance from the stadium. The singer asked her to come to the venue, and then he treated her family to his show tickets. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh has the cutest reply to little fan asking him to sing louder: ‘Beta come I have tickets for you…’) Diljit Dosanjh made his little fan happy with passes to his show.

Here's how Diljit won a little girl's heart

Taking to Instagram, Kunal Sharma, the girl's uncle, shared videos, giving a glimpse from inside the concert venue. They received fan pit passes from Diljit. In a clip, Kunal was seen dancing with his niece sitting on his shoulder as Diljit sang in the background. The words on the video read, "Thank you Diljit sir for making our day. You made our day by providing us fanpit passes." Kunal wrote, "@diljitdosanjh @teamdiljitglobal Just want to thank you for providing us the passes. It was just amazing and I really want to thank my Insta family that they helped in reaching here."

Child, her uncle gets fanpit passes for Diljit's show

Sharing another clip, Kunal wrote, "@diljitdosanjh @teamdiljitglobal thank you. This was a amazing experience. I will be thanking you in every reel which I post. Because I was able to attend the concert because of you only." The words on the clip read, "Others: Yaar tickets first 2minutes mien hi sale ho gayi. Me and my niece be like: Humein toh last hour mein hi mili (Others: Tickets got sold in first 2 minutes. Me and my niece be like: We got at the last hour). All thanks to Diljit paaji."

How Diljit came to know about the girl

Earlier, in the video posted by Kunal, the litte girl shouted from her balcony, “Diljit uncle thoda tez chila do (Diljit uncle shout more loudly)!” The lights from the concert could be seen from the area. A woman said that Diljit was singing so far away and they couldn't hear anything. Diljit re-shared the video on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Beta come I have tickets for you and your family (folded hands emoticon).”

About Diljit's India tour

On Saturday, Diljit kicked off the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi, months after entertaining admirers around the world in countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands. He also performed in Delhi on Sunday. He will now travel to nine other cities across the country, including Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata. The grand finale of his India tour will be held in Guwahati on December 29.