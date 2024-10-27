Diljit Dosanjh has the cutest reply to little fan asking him to sing louder: ‘Beta come I have tickets for you…’

Diljit Dosanjh charmed one and all with his power-packed performance on the first show on the India leg of the Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi on October 26. However, what about those fans who were unable to get tickets for the show that was held at JLN Stadium in Delhi? One such little fan was seen enjoying the view from her verandah, as Diljit's concert could be heard from a few kilometres away. Her parent posted the video on their Instagram Stories, which caught the attention of Diljit himself. (Also read: From 'maza nhi aa raha' to 'best night of my life': Fans' contrasting reactions to day 1 of Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi show) Diljit Dosanjh performed in Delhi as part of the Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024.(Instagram)

In the video, the litte fan was seen shouting from her verandah, “Diljit uncle thoda tez chila do (Diljit uncle shout more loudly)!” The lights from the concert could be seen from the area. Her mother's voice was heard pointing out that Diljit was singing so far away and we can hear nothing from here.

Diljit re-shared the cute video on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Beta come I have tickets for you and your family (folded hands emoticon).”

Diljit had the jam-packed JLN Stadium in loud cheers during the concert and belted some of his biggest hits such as Born To Shine, 5 Taara, Do You Know and Ikk Kudi, among others. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Diljit gave a glimpse from inside his concert. The first picture showed Diljit holding the National Flag as he stood on stage. “Ye mera desh, mera ghar hai (This is my country, this is my home)!” he had said during the concert.

"History. Dosanjhanwala Naam DELHI Utey Likheya Khaasa Zor Lagg Ju Mitaun wastey DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 Milde an Same Time Same Stadium Day 2," he captioned the post.

Diljit has been wowing audiences in Europe and North America, and is finally bringing the Dil-Luminati magic to India. The second show in Delhi will be held on October 27. The tour will then make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.