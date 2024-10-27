Diljit Dosanjh shares unseen pics from Dil-Luminati Tour Delhi concert, shows off massive crowd at JLN Stadium

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a string of pictures from day one of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Diljit gave a glimpse from inside his concert. Diljit will also perform in Delhi on Sunday. (Also Read | ‘Ye mera desh, mera ghar hai’: Diljit Dosanjh proudly waves Indian flag during Dil-Luminati Tour concert in Delhi) Diljit Dosanjh shared a post on Instagram.

Diljit shares pics from Delhi concert

The first picture showed Diljit holding the National Flag as he stood on stage. A few photos showed the singer performing on stage. Diljit also gave a peek at the massive crowd inside the stadium. Sharing the photos, he captioned the post, "History (pushpin emoji). Dosanjhanwala Naam DELHI Utey Likheya Khaasa Zor Lagg Ju Mitaun wastey (I wrote the name ‘Dosanjhwala’ all over Delhi. It’ll take a lot to erase it)." It is a line from one of his songs.

Fans react to Diljit's post

"(Heart Hands Emoji) DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 (Lotus Emoji) Milde an Same Time Same Stadium (Let's meet at the same time same stadium) (Stadium Emoji) Day 2 (Love-You Gesture Emoji)," he also added. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "He has a different level of stardom. "THE BEST NIGHT OF MY LIFE," wrote a person. "You are GOAT. ONLY YOU CAN CREATE THIS MAGIC," read a comment. "SHUT DOWN IN REAL @diljitdosanjh ! More power," commented another fan. "Heartbeat of India @diljitdosanjh. So proud of you," said an Instagram user.

About Diljit's India concert

The singer returned to India recently after the grand success of his shows in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. The shows in Delhi mark the beginning of a 10-city tour for Diljit that will take him across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more, before concluding with a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

More about Diljit's career

The singer has enthralled music aficionados globally with hit tracks such as Jatt Da Pyaar, Raat Di Gedi, Patiala Peg, Do You Know, 5 Taara Theka and Laembadgini. Diljit was recently seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, Crew and the Punjabi movie Jatt and Juliet 3. His upcoming films include Border 2 and No Entry sequel.