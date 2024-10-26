‘Ye mera desh, mera ghar hai’: Diljit Dosanjh proudly waves Indian flag during Dil-Luminati Tour concert in Delhi

Diljit Dosanjh made a solid entry on stage as he kickstarted the Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour in Delhi on Saturday. The singer waved the Indian flag after his first song, with loud cheers from the fans. Diljit performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, October 26. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh fans left frustrated as Dil-Luminati Tour concert fails to begin on time in Delhi) Diljit Dosanjh won over Delhi with his performance on Saturday.

Diljit waves Indian flag

Diljit, who was dressed in an all-black outfit for the night, charmed Delhi with his power-packed vocals on Saturday evening. The singer finished his first song and took a few seconds to acknowledge that he is finally back in India to perform. He waved the Indian flag with his hands above his head, which drew loud cheers from the audience.

He then said, “Ye mera desh, mera ghar hai (This is my country, this is my home)!” The singer then thanked fans for being so lovely and kind, and supporting his music for so many years.

Diljit Dosanjh waves the Indian flag during his Delhi concert.

About Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert

Earlier, fans were left restless as the show did not begin on time. Many fans were left frustrated due to the humid conditions inside the venue. There were hundreds of fans who had lined up in JLN Stadium to catch the singer belt out some of his beloved tracks such as Born to Shine, GOAT, Lemonade, 5 Taara and Do You Know hours before the show began. However, the lights dimmed at around 8 PM and Diljit made a power-packed entry, much to the relief of fans. Several of them also took to their social media accounts to share their excitement of finally watching their favourite singer live.

Diljit has been wowing audiences in Europe and North America, and is finally bringing the Dil-Luminati magic to India. The second show in Delhi will be held on October 27. The tour will then make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

On Friday evening, Diljit took to Instagram and posted a video of him landing in India and meeting fans. "Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai (What is the weather of Delhi saying) DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," he captioned the post.