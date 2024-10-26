Diljit Dosanjh fans left frustrated as Dil-Luminati Tour concert fails to begin on time in Delhi

It is almost time! Eager fans of Diljit Dosanjh lined up in hundreds to catch him live as he kicks off the India leg of his concerts as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour in Delhi today. The singer is all set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday evening. However, the concert did not begin on time which left many fans fuming in the crowded situation inside the location. (Also read: Fans throng JLN Stadium to attend Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert, kilometres-long lines outside venue) Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in Delhi on Saturday.

Delay in concert

The concert was slated to begin at 7 PM but did not adhere to that timeline. There were hundreds of fans who had lined up in JLN Stadium to catch the singer belt out some of his beloved tracks such as Born to Shine, GOAT, Lemonade, 5 Taara and Do You Know.

Fans were left frustrated in the heat, restless for the concert to begin. The lights were just kept off on stage but there was no sign of the show kicking off. The concert finally began almost an hour late, around 7.50 PM.

More details

Earlier in Delhi, fans formed huge lines outside the venue ahead of the concert, which lasted for several kilometers. Several fans also took to their social media accounts to share their excitement of finally watching their favourite singer live. Diljit also posted a series of pictures of him landing in India and meeting some of his fans. “Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24,” he wrote in the caption.

Diljit has been on a world tour, and is finally bringing the Dil-luminati magic to India. The first concert will be held in Delhi on October 26, followed by a second show in Delhi on October 27. The tour will then make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.