Dil-Luminati Tour Delhi: Does Diljit Dosanjh charge 4 crore per gig? Here's how singer has amassed 172-crore net worth

Diljit Dosanjh is kickstarting his Dil-Luminati Tour's India leg this Saturday (October 26) in Delhi. Starting with two back-to-back sold-out concerts in the capital, the Punjabi superstar will then embark on a month-long tour of India, which is set to conclude in Mumbai (though a date of that concert is yet to be announced). Arguably the biggest pop star from India right now, Diljit is also the most in-demand. That means he has the liberty to charge a premium for his performances as well. (Also Read: Can Deepinder Goyal's ZomatoLive level up India's 'morbid' concert scene with Diljit Dosanjh-Dua Lipa tours? An analysis)

How much does Diljit charge per gig

The figure of ₹4 crore as Diljit's per gig fees has been floating around for months. First, it was reported that he charged the amount for some of his North American gigs. Then, some claimed that he earned the amount for his performance at Coachella earlier this year. The truth is that there is some truth and some exaggeration behind the figure.

Diljit did charge the amount, as per reports, to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash. But that was a special private performance, the kind of which have higher fees. As per reports, Diljit's fees for other stage performances is between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore, depending upon the nature and duration of the gig, as well as the platform.

Diljit Dosanjh's net worth

According to a Times of India report, Diljit has a net worth of ₹172 crore. The singer-actor has amassed this wealth over a period of 20 years, during which time he has released over a dozen albums and worked in around 20 films (in both Hindi and Punjabi).

The performer earns the bulk of his money through his singing and acting jobs, but also has a number of endorsements in his kitty. He earns several crores through his deals as brand ambassador for brands like Coca-Cola, Fila, and Mario. In addition, Diljit is also a businessman, having invested in two clothing lines, Urban Pendu and WEARED 6.

All about the Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit has been on tour for several weeks now, performing in the US and Europe. After completing his tour abroad, Diljit is now all set to begin the Indian leg of his tour. He will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. The tour will then make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.