Fans throng JLN Stadium to attend Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert, kilometres-long lines outside venue

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to kick off the India leg of his concerts as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour in Delhi today. Fans of the singer are eager to catch him live, if the scene at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is anything to go by. Hundreds of fans were spotted in queues, waiting to enter the event location on Saturday evening. Diljit Dosanjh is kickstarting his Dil-Luminati Tour's India leg on Saturday.

Diljit Dosanjh kickstarts tour in India

Hundreds of fans lined up in long queues to enter the JLN Stadium in Delhi on Saturday evening. The queues extended to several kilometres outside the venue. Several fans also took to their social media accounts to share their excitement ahead of the concert. The excitement was high among fans, who are waiting eagerly for the singer to belt out some of their favourite tracks such as Born to Shine, GOAT, Lemonade, 5 Taara and Do You Know.

Ahead of his concert, Diljit visited Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Friday to offer his prayers. Multiple videos and pictures of Diljit from the visit surfaced online. The singer prayed with folded hands, bowed his head and also touched the steps of the gurudwara as he entered the premises. He also posted a series of pictures of him landing in India and meeting with his fans. “Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24,” he wrote in the caption.

More details

Diljit has been on a world tour, covering countries like Canada, US, Australia, England, Italy, and New Zealand. The singer is bringing the Dil-luminati magic to India. The first concert will be held in Delhi on October 26, followed by a second show in Delhi on October 27. The tour will then make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.