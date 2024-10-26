Diljit Dosanjh visits Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to take blessings ahead of his Dil-Luminati Tour concert in Delhi. Watch

Singer Diljit Dosanjh, who arrived in Delhi on Friday for the Indian leg of his famous Dil-Luminati Tour, visited the Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to take blessings. In a video shared by Team Dosanjh on Instagram, Diljit was seen inside the gurudwara. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh arrives in India to a deshbhakti song, will kickoff Dil-Luminati tour in Delhi tomorrow. See pic) Diljit Dosanjh inside the Bangla Sahib in Delhi.

Diljit visits Bangla Sahib

The singer prayed with folded hands, bowed his head and also touched the steps of the gurudwara as he entered the premises. He was also seen taking prasad (holy offerings). The singer wore a white T-shirt under a black denim jacket and pants. He also wore a red turban.

The video was posted with the caption, "Bangla Sahib (folded hands emoji)." Diljit's song Aar Nanak Paar Nanak was added as the background song in the post.

Diljit had earlier shared post after landing in Delhi

On Friday evening, Diljit took to Instagram and posted a video of him landing in India and meeting fans. Sharing pictures from the flight, Diljit expressed his excitement for the concert, which is scheduled to take place in Delhi during the weekend.

"Delhi Ka Mausam Kya Keh Raha Hai (What is the weather of Delhi saying) DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24," he captioned the post. He posted an Indian flag emoji along with the song, Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon from the old classic, Purab Aur Paschim.

Diljit's tour in India

Diljit has been on tour for several weeks now, performing in the US and Europe. After completing his tour abroad, Diljit is now all set to begin the Indian leg of his tour. He will perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. The tour will then make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Diljit recently announced that he will be a part of Border 2, which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The sequel will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the Battle of Longewala. The filming is expected to begin in November.