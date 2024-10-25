Diljit Dosanjh arrives in India to a deshbhakti song, will kickoff Dil-Luminati tour in Delhi tomorrow. See pic

Punjabi aa gaye oye! Global icon Diljit Dosanjh has touched down in India, ready to set the stage ablaze with his highly-anticipated mega music concert tour in India. The Indian chapter of the tour will start in New Delhi on October 26. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh is ready to take over India this weekend; looks stylish in head-to-toe Gucci. Men take notes Diljit Dosanjh es excited to bring the Dil-Luminati Tour to India.(Photo: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh arrives in India

It’s finally time to groove to the beats of Born to Shine, GOAT, Lemonade, 5 Taara and Do You Know. On Friday, Diljit arrived in India, a day before he starts his music tour in the country.

He took to Instagram Stories to share the update with his fans. He posted a picture from inside his private jet. In the picture, one can see a fruit basket in front of him. He posted an Indian flag emoji along with the song, Bharat Ka Rahnewala Hoon from the old classic, Purab Aur Paschim.

It is not clear whether he is about to take off for India, or he has landed already. Nevertheless, the Insta update has got his fans excited, who are looking forward to the multi-city tour.

Diljit Dosanjh's Insta story

About Dil-Luminati tour

Diljit has been on a world tour, covering countries like Canada, US, Australia, England, Italy, and New Zealand. The singer is bringing the Dil-luminati magic to India. The first concert will be held in Delhi on October 26, followed by a second show in Delhi on October 27.

He will perform in Jaipur on November 2, Hyderabad on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 17, Lucknow on November 22, Pune on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14. He will wrap up the musical chapter in Guwahati on December 29. The concert tour is expected to draw massive crowds.

Previously, Diljit expressed that he is "overwhelmed" with the response towards his upcoming Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, which became the highest-grossing concert tour ever in India with the sale of 2.5 lakh tickets.