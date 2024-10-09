Alia Bhatt-Alan Walker to Diljit Dosanjh-Badshah: Surprise artiste collaborations that set the internet abuzz

In unexpected twists at recent concerts, several artists joined forces on stage, creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences that left fans in awe. From Alia Bhatt at Alan Walker's concert to Badshah at Diljit Dosanjh's show, here's a sum up of spontaneous collaborations, bringing magic to live music. Alan Walker and Alia Bhatt (L); Ed Sheeran (R)

Diljit Dosanjh - Badshah

Singer Diljit Dosanjh performed at the O2 arena in London, UK, as part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour on October 4. The concert saw a special appearance by rapper Badshah. Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, who is the latter's rumoured girlfriend, also attended the show. Many videos and pictures of their moment on stage were circulated on social media. Diljit showered him with praises as he welcomed him on stage. They hugged on stage as fans cheered and hooted for them. In one video, the duo could be seen performing their hit song Naina from the movie Crew.

Alan Walker - Alia Bhatt

Actor Alia Bhatt attended Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker's show in Bengaluru on October 4. A lot of videos and pictures of the actor greeting the crowd surfaced on social media on Saturday. In a clip, Alia arrived on stage amid cheers from the crowd. She said, "Namaskara (Hello) Bengaluru. Surprise, surprise." She smiled and waved at the audience as her Jigra song Chal Kudiye played in the background. In a photo, Alia was seen posing with Alan as they held each other.

Ed Sheeran - Diljit Dosanjh

Six months after Diljit Dosanjh made Ed Sheeran sing in Punjabi for the first time at his Mumbai concert, the English popstar has now returned the favour. Diljit Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour had a familiar visitor in its Birmingham leg on September 23. Ed Sheeran popped up during the Indian popstar's concert and the duo performed together, taking the internet back to earlier this year in March, when Diljit lent a helping hand to Ed during the latter's Mumbai gig.

Arijit Singh - Ed Sheeran

With collaboration of Ed Sheeran with Indian artists on the rise, after teaming up with Diljit in Mumbai earlier this year for a concert, the Perfect hitmaker recently joined Arijit Singh at a show in London on September 15. Arijit brought Ed to the stage as a surprise, before they sang the latter's hit track Perfect together. It was truly a surprising moment for all the fans attending the concert.

Missy Elliott - Monica

During her Atlanta stop on her Out Of This World tour on July 28, Missy Elliott surprised fans by bringing r&b singer Monica on stage for a special performance of their hit song, So Gone. The duo last reunited for the #sogonechallenge. The concert-goers couldn't control their excitement looking at the two on the stage together. This also marked Elliott’s first-ever headlining tour in her three-decade career.