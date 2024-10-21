Diljit Dosanjh is ready to take over India this weekend; looks stylish in head-to-toe Gucci. Men take notes

Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for the India leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour. The first concert will take place on October 26 in New Delhi. Asking his desi fans if they were ready for the tour, Diljit shared uber-cool pictures on Instagram. Diljit Dosanjh looks dapper in a Gucci outfit.

Diljit Dosanjh's stylish look from new photoshoot

Diljit is one of the most stylish Indian male celebrities. The singer's fashion repertoire features edgy prints, baggy fits, steal-worthy kurta and tehmet looks, and designer ensembles. His sartorial choices should be on your radar if you want to up your style game. The singer's most recent all-Gucci look for a new photoshoot falls in the same category. Men, take notes!

The head-to-toe Gucci fit is from the luxury label's Fall 2024 Menswear collection for Milan Fashion Week. It features the signature Gucci red shirt, burgundy slim-fit pants, and striking accessories. The blouse features a statement wide collar attached with tie detail, front button closures, drop shoulders, a relaxed fit, and closed cuffs.

Diljit tucked the shirt inside the burgundy pants to give his relaxed ensemble a defined and classy touch. He accessorised the outfit with statement jewels, including a ring and a chain-link silver choker necklace. He also wore a contrasting orange-coloured turban, black high-ankle Chelsea boots, and matching crew socks.

How did the internet react?

The internet loved Diljit's outfit and showered him with compliments. Diet Sabya shared his picture on Instagram and wrote, “Unmatched.” A fan commented, “Breaking the internet with each and every post.” Another comment read, “Punjabi chaa gaye oye.” A user wrote, “Forever crush.”

The Dil-Luminati Tour

Diljit has been on a world tour, covering countries like Canada, America, Australia, England, Italy, and New Zealand. The singer is bringing the Dil-luminati magic to India. Starting on October 26, the India leg will take place in Delhi. He has also announced concerts in Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.