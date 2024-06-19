 Diljit Dosanjh wore a massive ₹1.2 crore diamond-encrusted watch to create history on Jimmy Fallon's show: Details | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Diljit Dosanjh wore a massive 1.2 crore diamond-encrusted watch to create history on Jimmy Fallon's show: Details

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, New Delhi
Jun 19, 2024 12:14 PM IST

Diljit Dosanjh wore a ₹1.2 crore diamond-encrusted gold watch to create history on the Jimmy Fallon show. He paired it with an all-white Punjabi attire.

Diljit Dosanjh charted history as he attended The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon as a musical guest. On the late-night US TV show, the singer performed his hit songs G.O.A.T. and Born To Shine. Videos and pictures from the show have been going viral on social media, and they show Diljit in all-white Punjabi attire. He wore a gold, diamond-encrusted watch to accessorise the ensemble, and it costs a fortune. Find out its price. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh brings Punjabi Shaan to the Jimmy Fallon show in two stylish looks: Here's what the singer wore)

Diljit Dosanjh accessorised his outfit for the Jimmy Fallon show with a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore diamond-encrusted gold watch.(Instagram)
Diljit Dosanjh accessorised his outfit for the Jimmy Fallon show with a 1.2 crore diamond-encrusted gold watch.(Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh wears a diamond-embellished gold watch to the Show

Diljit Dosanjh wore an Audemars Piguet watch for his performance on the show. According to Diet Sabya, the fashion-watchdog Instagram page, the luxury watch was custom-designed for the singer by Jain The Jeweler. They said, "I made this watch for Diljit Bhaji. It is an AP [Audemars Piguet] Royal Oak 41mm model encrusted with diamonds all over. Stainless steel and rose gold." According to them, the watch costs approximately 1.2 crore.

Meanwhile, Diljit's attire for the Jimmy Fallon show features a white embroidered half-sleeve kurta and a matching Tehmat, a Punjabi version of the lungi. He styled the ensemble with a matching white turban, silver hoop earrings, black-tinted aviators, a black vest, a kadha, white socks, and black-and-white high-ankle sneakers.

All the times Diljit Dosanjh wore the diamond watch

A look at the Instagram page of Jain The Jeweler reveals that Diljit has worn the luxurious accessory to many of his concerts, including the singer's record-breaking Dil-Luminati Tour at the BC Place stadium in Vancouver, Canada. Diljit became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the venue and even sold out the show.

Celebrities who wore the Audemars Piguet watch

In another post on their Instagram story, Diet Sabya revealed that Radhika Merchant also wore the Audemars Piguet watch during one of her pre-wedding galas in Italy. She wore a custom version of the accessory with a nautical fashion-inspired ensemble - a red-and-white striped blouse and dark blue pants.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
