Eid ul Adha 2024 Celeb Menswear Fashion Guide: Shah Rukh Khan to Diljit Dosanjh, steal Bakrid outfit ideas from stars

Eid ul Adha 2024 Celeb Menswear Fashion Guide: Eid ul Adha is just right around the corner. As we inch closer to the auspicious festival, Muslims and those who celebrate it across the globe are busy with preparations to mark the day with enthusiasm. Wearing new outfits is also a huge part of the holy day, so finding a phenomenal OOTD is high among men as well. If you still need to decide what to wear on Bakrid, worry not; we curated some head-turning looks from your favourite celebrity's closet. Check them out and take cues.

Eid ul Adha 2024 Celeb Menswear Fashion Guide: Steal Bakrid outfit ideas from your favourite stars

Shah Rukh Khan

The Eid ul Adha celebrity outfit ideas list is incomplete without mentioning King Khan. Shah Rukh Khan wore this sleek, traditional look for attending a wedding, and you can steal it for your Bakrid celebrations. He wore a beige tailored bandhgala blazer, black pants, and a Mandarin collar shirt. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani chose sunglasses, a backswept hairdo, a luxurious watch, and a bracelet to complete the styling.

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh's style mantra is fun, quirky, comfortable, and trendy. And it all comes together in this simple yet stylish ensemble he wore for a photoshoot on the streets of Mumbai. The singer wore a relaxed-fitted black kurta, straight-leg pants with white chunky sliders, and a pearl necklace. It is an excellent sartorial pick for the guys who love a laid-back style moment.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's closet is for the guys who love experimenting with fashion and pushing boundaries. This ethnic look is far from your usual traditional menswear and is perfect for adding a pop of colour to the Eid ul Adha celebrations. Ranveer wore a black bandhgala long kurta jacket adorned with a striking blue pattern inspired by a bird. He styled it with a black kurta, matching pants, sunglasses, a diamond ear stud, and rings.

Shahid Kapoor

It's always a good idea to stick to white when you are out in the sun during summer or otherwise. So, if this elegant hue is your favourite shade, then you should take cues from Shahid Kapoor. The actor wore a traditional yet modern rendition of Angrakha in this photoshoot. His ensemble features a cotton Angrakha kurta and matching pants, which he beautified by layering a long cream-coloured embroidered jacket.

Vedang Raina

Another traditional cream and white outfit inspiration for your Eid ul Adha celebrations comes from Gen Z-favourite Vedang Raina's closet. He wore an ivory silk bandhgala kurta and straight-leg pants set, which he styled with a bandhgala jacket. The outfit features thread embroidery, mirror work, a Mandarin collar, gold buttons, full-length sleeves, and an open front.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra's outfit for the Haldi ceremony during his wedding to Kiara Advani is the look for the boys who enjoy adding colours to their wardrobe. With Eid ul Adha arriving in peak summers, this could be the perfect look for you. He wore a yellow-coloured co-ord Chikankari embroidered Pathani kurta and pants set styled with a Kalamkari embroidered dupatta. Beige mojaris, a clean-shaven face, and a side-parted hairdo rounded off his ethnic look.