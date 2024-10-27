From 'maza nhi aa raha' to 'best night of my life': Fans' contrasting reactions to day 1 of Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi show

Concertgoers, who attended Diljit Dosanjh's first show on the India leg of the Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 in New Delhi, gave contrasting accounts of their experience. Several people took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday and spoke about the concert held at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium. Diljit will also perform at the same venue on Sunday. (Also Read | 'Total waste to come here': Diljit Dosanjh fans scammed by fake ticket sellers at Delhi concert, turned back from venue) Diljit Dosanjh performed in Delhi on Saturday.

Fans praise the vibe of Diljit's first show in Delhi

The Punjabi music sensation on Saturday entertained the national capital with his electrifying show at the jam-packed JLN Stadium with hits such as Born To Shine, 5 Taara, Do You Know and Ikk Kudi, among others. Reacting to his performance.

Many fans praised the concert and had only good things to say about the ambience. "What a show, what fun, what craze. The crowd was crazy. This was amazing," commented a fan. Another fan called it the “best night of my life.” Sharing a clip from the show, a person tweeted, “That’s how @diljitdosanjh madness began. Done in style and we have witnessed it.”

Many fans left disappointed

However, not everybody was happy. One fan tweeted, "Bhai Diljit ke concert me aa toh gye lekin mazaa nahi aarha (I have come to Diljit's concert but it's no fan)." Others complained about the arrangements. A person wrote, “Attended Diljit’s concert, and while his performance was fire, the management was a complete fail. From entry to exit, it was chaos. In a time when delivering great experiences is key, this falls way short.”

Another fan added, “Be prepared to walk a lot, like a lot. Prebooze is a must coz alcohol was sold out even before the show started. Food was okayishly available but that also involved a lot of struggle!”

About Diljit's concert

Diljit also shared a post on Instagram. "History. Dosanjhanwala Naam DELHI Utey Likheya Khaasa Zor Lagg Ju Mitaun wastey DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24 Milde an Same Time Same Stadium Day 2," he captioned the post, in a reference to his popular song Born To Shine.

After the first two shows in New Delhi, Dosanjh will take his India tour across nine other cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata, before concluding with a finale in Guwahati on December 29.