'Total waste to come here': Diljit Dosanjh fans scammed by fake ticket sellers at Delhi concert, turned back from venue

Diljit Dosanjh brought his Dil-Luminati Tour home with a sold-out concert in Delhi on Saturday, October 26. The singer has enthralled audiences in Europe and North America for weeks and is now performing in India. The Delhi concert was the first in the series of a ten-city nationwide tour that will end in December. And while thousands of fans had a great time at the concert, a few were disappointed as they fell for a fake ticket scam.

Fans fall for fake tickets

Several fans detailed the struggles to book tickets for their favourite singer's concert, PTI reported. "I struggled for nine hours on Zomato Live to get some tickets and finally got one. My girlfriend has another ticket, but she's sitting on the other side. We're in two different rows," said one concert-goer.

While many were fortunate to be part of one of the biggest shows in recent memory, others found themselves stranded outside, unable to enter as they learned their tickets were invalid. They were denied entry despite pleading with the organisers, leaving some furious and others heartbroken.

"It was a total waste to come here," said one disappointed fan, who was turned away by the security. Another added, "I came here without a ticket and met someone who sold me a fake one. They charged me a lot of money for it."

The tour organisers had warned fans not to buy tickets from anywhere but the authorised seller - ZomatoLive. However, there were still many reported incidents of reselling or hoarding of tickets.

Traffic jams galore

Around 30,000-35,000 fans attended the concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday evening. As a result, the roads leading to JLN Stadium in Delhi were choc-a-block with traffic. Many took to social media to complain about being stuck in long traffic jams while trying to reach the venue. Several videos showed long queues at the Barapullah Bridge.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal was among those caught in the jam and had to leave his car and walk the last stretch to the venue. Goyal wrote, "Walking the last mile to JLN Stadium for Diljit, " sharing a video on his Instagram Stories showing bumper-to-bumper traffic. So much traffic!" Large crowds waited hours to enter the venue, but the excitement was palpable.

About Dil-Luminati Tour

Organised by Ripple Effect Studios and Saregama India, with Zomato Live handling ticketing, the tour has already broken records, becoming the fastest-selling and highest-grossing concert event in Indian history. After the two Delhi concerts, the tour will take him across Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, and more, before concluding with a grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

(With PTI inputs)