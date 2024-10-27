'These are all your brothers': Diljit Dosanjh assures Russian woman of her safety at Dil-Luminati Tour Delhi concert

"O, ki haal Dilli walo!!!" echoed through the packed Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as Diljit Dosanjh made a grand entry and captivated the crowd with an energetic performance that kicked off his eagerly awaited Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024. And while several moments captured the crowd's attention, one gesture caught everyone by surprise. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh shares unseen pics from Dil-Luminati Tour Delhi concert, shows off massive crowd at JLN Stadium) Diljit Dosanjh at the Delhi leg of the Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024(Instagram)

Diljit's gesture for Russian fan

During the concert, the Punjabi singer spotted a fan in the audience and enquired where she is from. When the woman responded she was from Russia, Diljit jokingly assured her that she is safe. “These are all your brothers,” he said to her, pointing at the crowd. The singer then called her on the stage and handed her a suitcase as a present.

The Dil-Luminati Tour's Delhi gig

The concert, the first of two scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in the national capital, saw the singer enthral thousands of fans with his chart-topping tracks like Lover, 5 Taara, Do You Know, Ikk Kudi, and many more.

Dosanjh, dressed in an all-black outfit, complete with a black turban and sunglasses, waved the national flag at the concert's start. He then saluted in front of the flag, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Addressing his fans, Diljit said, "Delhi, we had a full house; we sold out. We got permission only for this much; otherwise, we would have done it for three days in a row with a stage at the centre. Thank you guys; I appreciate it," he said.

The singer will perform again at JLN Stadium on Sunday, October 27. The Dil-Luminati Tour will then traverse through nine other Indian cities through November. The tour is slated to end in Mumbai but a date for that concert has not been announced so far.

(With PTI inputs)