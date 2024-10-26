Deepinder Goyal walks through traffic jam to attend Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Delhi: 'Soooo much traffic'

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is all set to light up the capital with his much-anticipated concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium tonight and tomorrow, coinciding with the festive occasion of Diwali. As fans eagerly make their way to the venue, heavy traffic has been reported in the area. Notably, Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal shared a glimpse of the chaotic traffic outside the venue. Accompanied by a photo of the traffic in the area, he wrote, “Walking the last mile to the JLN stadium for Diljit. Sooooo much traffic.” Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal faced heavy traffic en route to Diljit Dosanjh's Diwali concert in Delhi. (Instagarm/deepigoyal)

Check out his story here:

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal navigated heavy traffic to attend Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Delhi.(Instagram/deepigoyal)

In a follow-up story, Goyal shared another snapshot indicating his arrival at the venue, stating, "Finally inside." The picture features a hoarding warning about prohibited items for the concert, setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

A star on the move

Diljit has been on a whirlwind tour over the past few weeks, performing across the US and Europe. After wrapping up his international shows, he is now ready to kick off the Indian leg of his tour. Fans can look forward to his electrifying performances not just in Delhi, but also in cities like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati in the coming weeks.

Goyal's hands-on approach

Deepinder Goyal has also been making headlines lately for his unique approach to leadership. Earlier, he donned his company's uniform and hopped onto a bike to deliver food around Gurgaon, accompanied by his wife, Grecia Munoz, who recently adopted the name Gia Goyal. Goyal shared a series of photos on Instagram documenting their delivery adventure, captioning one post, “Went out to deliver orders a couple of days ago, teaming up with.” The images capture the couple in action—riding the bike, checking their phone for directions, and engaging with customers, showcasing a personal touch in their work.

Take a look here at the post:

Success story

Co-founding Zomato in 2008, Goyal has turned the food delivery service into a billion-dollar enterprise. According to Forbes, his net worth stands at an impressive $1.7 billion.