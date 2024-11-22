Tamannaah relishes Lucknow’s Makhan Malai after Diljit Dosanjh enjoys it on Dil-Luminati tour; try this recipe at home

Diljit Dosanjh has been incredibly busy taking over the world with his angelic vocals this year. Earlier today, he reached Lucknow for a concert in his Dil-Luminati tour. During his visit, ahead of his performance, the singing sensation was snapped enjoying Makhan Malai which is one of the most delicious delicacies of the city. Later in the day, Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia also devoured the sweet snack before travelling to Delhi. Sharing a glimpse of the same with her fans on social media, Tamannaah wrote: “Couldn't have left Lucknow without malai makhan🐥🐥🐥.” If these celebrities left you drooling, don’t worry! We have an easy Makhan Malai recipe for you to try at home. Tamannaah Bhatia and Diljit Dosanjh devouring Makhan Malai in Lucknow

The following recipe was shared by Chef Misha's Cookbook. All you need is 1 litre full cream milk or buffalo milk, 1 tablespoon full fat dairy cream (whipping cream), 1 teaspoon cream of tartar, castor sugar as per taste, 1 cup boiled and chopped pistachios, 10-15 strands of saffron. The recipe also suggests 3-4 edible silver leaves, 2 teaspoons of rose water and 2 teaspoons cardamom powder as optional ingredients to elevate your delicious dessert. Begin by boiling the milk. When it cools down, keep it in the fridge.

Once chilled, add the cream, castor sugar, rose water, cardamom powder and cream of tartar. Mix it well and refrigerate the concoction overnight. The next day, whisk the mixture. An electric beater can be used here. While doing so, keep removing the froth being made on a plate. Drain the milk from this plate full of froth and place it in the fridge again till it sets. Now add saffron strands to the remaining milk and let it sit till the colour infuses. Begin whisking again, and remove the saffron froth into a plate. Drain the milk from this plate and place it into the fridge till it sets.

To serve, take glasses or mini bowls and begin by placing the plain froth first, followed by the saffron infused froth. Garnish with pistachios as well as silver leaves and transport yourself to the streets of Lucknow!