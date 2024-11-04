'Even we didn’t get to know': Diljit Dosanjh apologises to fans for fake ticket scam in Dil-Luminati Tour, urges caution

Diljit Dosanjh has broken his silence on the fake ticket scam that engulfed his ongoing Dil-Luminati India Tour. During his recent concert in Jaipur on Saturday night, the singer apologised to any fan who fell prey to fake tickets but maintained that he and his team were not responsible for it. (Also read: Diljit Dosanjh fans scammed by fake ticket sellers at Delhi concert, turned back from venue) Diljit Dosanjh on stage at his Jaipur concert(Instagram)

Diljit apologises to fans for fake tickets

Diljit performed at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in the Sitapura area of the Pink City on Saturday evening. The concert was the third in the India leg of the Dil-Luminati Tour, following Delhi's twin concerts last week. During the concert, Diljit addressed the various people who fell prey to fke tickets for his concerts both online and in Delhi. Speaking to the crowd, Diljit said, “If anyone has been affected by a ticket scam, I apologise. We are not responsible for this. Authorities are looking into the matter.” The singer also urged the fans to be more cautious and buy tickets only from the authorised seller.

Diljit added that he and his team were unaware of what was happening earlier. “Our tickets sold out so fast, even we didn’t get to know,” he said. A concert-goer confirmed to HT that the singer was apologetic about all those who suffered due to the scam.

The fake ticket scam

Last week, after Diljit performed at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, several fans complained of being scammed by fake ticket sellers."It was a total waste to come here," said one disappointed fan, who was turned away by the security. Another added, "I came here without a ticket and met someone who sold me a fake one. They charged me a lot of money for it."

The tour organisers had warned fans not to buy tickets from anywhere but the authorised seller, ZomatoLive. However, there were still many that reported incidents of reselling or hoarding tickets. Even before the Jaipur gig, the Jaipur Police issued an advisory about fake tickets to fans and concert-goers.