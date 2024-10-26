Heavy traffic in central Delhi as fans attend Diljit Dosanjh's concert at JLN Stadium | SEE PICS

Diljit Dosanjh's concert: Traffic queues were witnessed near Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on Saturday as thousands of fans attended Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in the city. Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his "Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024" with his concerts in Delhi.

Traffic moved at a snail's pace in areas around the stadium, including Lodhi Road, reported PTI.

Several commuters took to social media to share the ordeal. In a post on X, a commuter said that it took him two hours to cover the stretch from the Lodhi Road flyover to Chirag Delhi due to heavy traffic.

Hundreds of fans lined up in long queues to enter the JLN Stadium in Delhi on Saturday evening. The queues extended to several kilometres outside the venue.

Traffic jam near JLN Stadium in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, October 26, 2024.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The concerts, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, became one of the most awaited musical events of the year, marking the singer's return to India after the grand success of his shows in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

According to police officials, more than 3,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order in view of Dosanjh's concert.

Traffic Jam at Barapullah near JLN Stadium in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, October 26, 2024.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

"We are expecting around 35,000 people to come for the event. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the stadium," a senior police officer told PTI.

Several police officers in plain clothes have been deployed to monitor the situation, and a large number of CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the venue.

Diljit Dosanjh's concert: Delhi Police's traffic advisory



On Friday, a traffic advisory informing commuters about road closures and traffic diversions was also issued by the Delhi Police.

The police had said that movement of heavy motor vehicles from JLN Stadium Red Light to Whole BP Marg would be restricted on Saturday and Sunday from 4 pm to 11 pm.

Massive Traffic Jam at South Ext. in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, October 26, 2024.(Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

It advised commuters to avoid BP Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and roads around JLN Stadium during these hours. Emergency vehicles, including police, ambulance and fire brigades, were excluded.

Police also advised people to use public transport to reduce congestion and plan their journeys to avoid delays.

(With inputs from PTI)