Kareena Kapoor channels Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham as she cheers for Jeh at his school function. Watch

Kareena Kapoor was recently seen attending her son Jeh's school function, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur. A video of her cheering for Jeh went viral on social media, reminding fans of Anjali from Kabhi Kushi Kabhie Gham. Kareena Kapoor cheers for son Jeh as he performs on stage.

Kareena Kapoor cheers for Jeh at his school function

On Thursday, a Reddit user shared a video of Kareena Kapoor cheering for Jeh. The video showed the actor unable to control her pride and excitement as she saw her son, dressed in an elephant costume, dancing on the stage. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, was capturing the moment on his phone while holding Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor reminds fans of Anjali from K3G

Many fans remarked on Jeh's charming stage presence and how he seemed to thrive under the spotlight, while others were reminded of Kajol's Anjali from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. One Reddit user wrote, "I was instantly reminded of Anjali from K3G. And Jeh for some reason is resembling Krish too." Another wrote, "Kareena has turned into real-life Anjali." Another fan commented, "She's literally so expressive n that one enthusiastic mother, this is cute seeing how much she is interested in Jeh's life." Another comment read, "After seeing that Kareena jeh video I suddenly want to be a mom."

Kareena Kapoor says she loves being a mom

In her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, the actor said that she loves being a mom as well as acting and didn’t want to give up on anything. Kareena wrote about the advice her mother-in-law, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore gave her, “Her advice was to do whatever I wanted but with confidence. She did some great work in the movies after her marriage and kids and was a real inspiration. My mother is also a strong role model for me, and she and my father both told me I must keep at it. So I thought what the heck! I plunged headlong into not one but two pregnancies and I now have these two tots in my life who make every day feel a little crazy, a little special, a little exhausting, and a little rewarding.”