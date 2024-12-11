Kareena Kapoor shows PM Modi’s note for her sons ‘Tim and Jeh’, shares pics from Ranbir, Alia, Saif, Neetu's Delhi visit

Insta moment

On Wednesday, Kareena took to Instagram to share moments from the meeting. And what caught everyone’s attention was PM Modi’s autograph for her sons. The meeting was part of a larger gathering where the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Karisma Kapoor, met with PM Modi to invite him to the Raj Kapoor Film Festival, celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, “We are deeply humbled and honoured to have been invited by the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to commemorate the extraordinary life and legacy of our grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor”.

“Thank you Shri Modi ji for such a special afternoon. Your warmth, attention, and support in celebrating this milestone meant the world to us. As we celebrate 100 glorious years of Dadaji’s artistry, vision, and contribution to Indian cinema, we honour the timeless impact of his legacy, which continues to inspire us and generations to come. We are proud to showcase his iconic films and remember the impact he had on Indian cinema with the ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’,” she added.

In the pictures, Kareena is seen posing with PM Modi along with Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain and Nikhil Nanda.

One picture shows her standing as PM Modi signs a page. In the next picture, it is revealed that it is a special autograph for her sons, in which he addresses them as “Tim and Jeh”.

About the film festival

The visit was a few days ahead of the 100th birth anniversary of the late Raj Kapoor on December 14. PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation will organise the RK Film Festival to celebrate the filmmaker-actor’s 100th birth anniversary.

Spanning 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to 15, the festival will be one of the most extensive retrospectives ever dedicated to Raj Kapoor’s cinema. His classics will be showcased on the big screen, offering both longtime fans and new audiences a chance to experience the grandeur of his visionary filmmaking. The festival will feature a curated selection of Kapoor’s iconic works, including Awara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970) and others.