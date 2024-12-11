How Aamir Khan apologised to Kareena Kapoor after Laal Singh Chaddha failure: ‘Picture nahi chali humari…’

What Kareena said

During the conversation, Kareena said, “Laal Singh was such a beautiful, honest film. You have such stalwarts like Aamir who believed in that film (Laal Singh Chaddha). Of course, he was shattered. He met me somewhere and he said, ‘Picture nahi chali humari na, tu baat toh karegi na mujhse (Our movie didn’t work. You will still talk to me, right)?' What is the meaning of saying this now that I am sorry? I am like, 'We are actors! I am most proud that you gave me Rupa! I feel what Rupa has done… it has done more for me than what a Singham can do!”

She went on to explain why. “The character was so beautiful. I loved playing it, I enjoyed doing that part. It had so much more to do, so much more to think of… you are not just there and we did not make that film thinking it would make ₹500 crore. It was just made with all heart,” she said.

More details

Released in 2022, Laal Singh Chaddha was the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Kareena was last seen in Singham Again, which released in theatres this Diwali.

Aamir will be seen next in Sitaare Zameen Par. He will also collaborate with Sunny Deol and director Rajkumar Santoshi for an upcoming film Lahore, 1947. Aamir will serve as only the producer. Meanwhile, Kareena last starred in Rohit Shetty's Diwali hit Singham Again, in which she reprised her role of Avani from Singham 2 (2013).