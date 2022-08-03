Kangana Ranaut says 'mastermind' Aamir Khan is behind boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'Skillfully curated by himself'

Kangana Ranaut has claimed that Aamir Khan himself has orchestrated the trend around boycotting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is currently facing calls of boycott on social media. (Also read: Aamir Khan says theaters suffer as films come to OTT soon after release)

Sharing a note on her Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote “I think all the negativity around the upcoming release Laal Singh Chadda is skillfully curated by mastermind Aamir Khan Ji himself. This year, no Hindi films have worked (barring one exception of a comedy sequel) only south films deeply rooted in Indian culture or with local flavour have worked. A Hollywood remake would have not worked anyway.” Very few Hindi films have worked wonders at the box office this year, including Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, a sequel to Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyya. Other box office successes from Bollywood this year include The Kashmir Files and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kangana added in her note, "But now they will call India intolerant, Hindi films need to understand the pulse of audiences it's not about being a Hindu or Muslim. Even after Aamir Khan ji made Hinduphobic PK or called India intolerant, he gave the biggest hits of his life. Please stop making it about religion or ideology. It takes away from their bad acting and bad films."

The film reunites Aamir with Kareena Kapoor Khan for their third film together - they earlier featured in Talaash and 3 Idiots. Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chauhan and also features Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in important roles.

Weeks ahead of the film's release on August 11, internet users have pushed for boycotting the film using the hashtag - #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha . Responding to the trends, Aamir told ANI on Monday, “That Boycott Bollywood. .. Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn't like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that's quite untrue. I really love the country."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON