Aamir Khan says people’s 'curiosity of going to theaters has reduced' as films come on OTT soon after releasing

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has managed to buck one post-pandemic trend even before its release. In an age where most films are releasing on streaming platforms within 2-4 weeks of theatrical release, Laal Singh Chaddha won’t be seen on any OTT platforms for at least six months after it releases in theatres. Aamir has now said that he prefers his films to have substantial amount of breathing space in theatres before an OTT release. Also read: New Laal Singh Chaddha clip shows Aamir Khan training to be a soldier. Watch

It was announced on Monday that Laal Singh Chaddha, which releases in theatres on August 11, will get a streaming release a full six months after that. This is possibly the longest delayed OTT release for any Indian film post-pandemic, when these time periods have shortened considerably.

Talking about this, Aamir says, “One of the reasons primarily I think the curiosity of going to theaters has reduced because films come on OTT right after they come in theaters, they come on OTT very fast. So I have always tried to keep a 6 month gap for my films.”

Aamir agrees that the industry trend is the opposite but that doesn’t bother him. “I don't know what the industry follows, but I like to keep a 6 month gap. So that's what I tried to do for all my films and up till now, we have managed that,” he adds. In the recent past, several big budget films released on OTT within a month of their theatrical release. Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 both came on OTT four weeks after releasing in theatres. The wait period for more successful films like KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR was around two months, still much less than Laal Singh Chaddha.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning 1994 film. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in his Bollywood debut.

