New Laal Singh Chaddha clip shows Aamir Khan training to be a soldier, fan says: ‘Better acting than Tom Hanks’. Watch

The producers of Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha have released a brief glimpse into the film’s world with a new clip. In the 20-second clip, we see Aamir’s titular character begin his training to join the Indian Army. Co-actors Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh also make brief appearances. The actor’s fans positively responded to the short clip. Also read: Aamir Khan reacts to people calling his Laal Singh Chaddha and PK performances the same

Viacom 18 Studios, one of the production companies backing the film, shared the clip on YouTube on Tuesday evening. The video opens with Laal taking his mother’s blessings as the next scene shows he is telling Kareena’s character that his mother wants him to join the Army but he is uncertain as he doesn’t like beating people. A montage then shows Laal’s life at the Army training school where he meets his friend Bala (Naga Chaitanya). At the end, the drill sergeant compliments Laal and calls him a genius, in a scene that mirrors the original, Forrest Gump.

Laal Singh Chaddha has been facing calls for a boycott on social media with many people unhappy with Aamir Khan’s past statements about India. The actor recently addressed the controversy and urged people to watch his film. Fans also supported Aamir in the comments section of the new clip. One commented, “We will be always with you. You have always been an inspirational to me by Satyamev Jayate and Rang de Basanti . We true Indians always support you,” read one comment.

Many fans also complimented Aamir’s acting and the film’s look and feel so far. One wrote, “Awesome Acting Aamir khan.” Another added, “Better acting than Tom Hanks.” Many fans predicted that the movie will be an ‘all-time blockbuster’ at the box office.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is set to release in theatres on August 11.

