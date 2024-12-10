Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan leave for Delhi to invite PM Modi for Raj Kapoor film fest. Watch

Actors Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor flew out of Mumbai on Tuesday. They travelled to Delhi to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Raj Kapoor Film Festival. (Also Read | First song Ranbir Kapoor played for Raha was this classic of grandpa Raj Kapoor…) Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at a Mumbai airport.

Alia, Kareena, Ranbir, Saif, Neetu, Karisma fly to Delhi

For the travel day, Alia Bhatt wore a red saree and matching blouse. Ranbir Kapoor was dressed in a black bandhgala and matching trousers. Kareena opted for a red and silver suit. Saif Ali Khan was seen in a white kurta, pyjama, beige jacket and red shoes. Neetu Kapoor and Karisma twinned in white and golden suits. All of them were spotted outside the Kalina airport in Mumbai.

All about Raj Kapoor film festival

Their trip comes just a few days ahead of the 100th birth anniversary of the late Raj Kapoor on December 14. As per news agency PTI, PVR INOX Limited and the Film Heritage Foundation will organize the RK Film Festival to celebrate the filmmaker-actor’s 100th birth anniversary.

Spanning 101 cinemas across 34 cities from December 13 to 15, the festival will be one of the most extensive retrospectives ever dedicated to Raj Kapoor’s cinema. As part of the centenary celebrations, audiences will have the unique opportunity to relive Raj Kapoor's timeless masterpieces on the big screen.

His remastered classics will be showcased on the big screen, offering both longtime fans and new audiences a chance to experience the grandeur of his visionary filmmaking. The festival will feature a curated selection of Kapoor’s iconic works, including Awara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970) and others.

About Raj Kapoor

Raj died at the age of 63 on June 2, 1988, barely a month after being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in Delhi. He was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan. Considered a pioneer who opened Hindi cinema to a global audience, particularly in the erstwhile Soviet Union, he was amongst the youngest filmmakers of his time.