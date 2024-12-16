Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ricky Kej pay tribute to Zakir Hussain: 'He was a treasure trove of skill'

Kareena, Ranveer, Bhumi pay tribute to Zakir Hussain

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared an old photo featuring herself, Zakir and her father-actor Randhir Kapoor. In the picture, Zakir and Randhir smiled and shook hands as Kareena looked at the ground. She wrote, "Maestro forever (red heart emojis)." Ranveer Singh posted an old black and photo of Zakir playing the tabla on Instagram. He wrote, "(Red heart, nazar amulet and folded hands emojis) #Maestro #UstadZakirHussain."

Kareena penned a note on Instagram.

Bhumi Pednekar also posted an old photo of Zakir on Instagram. She captioned the post, "Maestro (white heart emoji). His rhythm will echo in our hearts forever (broken heart and folded hands emojis) #zakirhussain." Drummer Nate Smith thanked Zakir for "all of the music you gave us".

Renuka Shahane shared a photo in her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Legend, icon, maestro, wizard, genius, one falls short of words to describe such immense talent. What a loss to the world of music. #UstaadZakirHussain." Shweta Tiwari posted a photo and said, "We lost our legend today. Very sad news."

Ricky Kej, Riteish Deshmukh pen note for tabla maestro

Grammy winner musician Ricky Kej remembered him for his "immense humility, approachable nature". "One of the greatest musicians and personalities India has ever produced. Along with being the best himself, Zakirji was known for...being responsible for the careers of numerous musicians, who are now forces to reckon with themselves. He was a treasure trove of skill and knowledge and always shared and encouraged the entire music community through collaborations and his actions. His legacy will live on forever, and his influence will be felt for generations. He left us too soon," Ricky wrote on X.

Riteish Deshmukh also posted a throwback picture of Zakir on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "The irreparable loss of Zakir Hussain Sahab is a devastating blow to India and the global music community. Sir, Your music was a gift, a treasure that will continue to inspire and uplift generations to come. Your legacy will live on. May your soul rest in eternal glory, surrounded by the rhythms and melodies. Condolences to the family and loved ones of the legendary Zakir Hussain Sahab."

About Zakir Hussain

Zakir died at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said on Monday. He died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, the family said in a statement. Zakir was 73. He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU after his condition deteriorated.

Zakir, who is regarded as the greatest tabla player of his generation, is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola and his daughters, Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi. Born on March 9, 1951, he is the son of legendary tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha. "He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy cherished by countless music lovers around the globe, with an influence that will resonate for generations to come," the statement read.