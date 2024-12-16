When Zakir Hussain shared he didn't think he was the best in his field: ‘I can name at least 15 tabla players…’

When Zakir spoke about himself

Over a decade ago, in 2013, Zakir, who had achieved the biggest laurels and performed around the world, was asked about his priorities. He had said, "It’s important for me to be able to learn more. My father said, ‘Don’t consider yourself a master; don’t even think about getting there. Just be a good student, and you’ll get by just fine.’ When I talk to (musicians like) John McLaughlin and Carlos Santana, they all say, ‘We’re looking for more'."

"The priority is to keep expanding the horizons. And there’s a selfish reason too. If you want to stay ahead of the pack, you better have something new to offer. And the pack is right here (gestures at his neck). People consider me the best in my field. But I can name at least 15 tabla players who are just as good, if not better," he had added.

About Zakir Hussain

On Monday, his family confirmed his death. Zakir Hussain died due to complications arising out of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to his family. He was 73. He had been hospitalised for the last two weeks and was later taken to the ICU as his condition deteriorated.

He has received four Grammy Awards in his career, including three at the 66th Grammy Awards earlier this year. In his career spanning six decades, the musician worked with several renowned international and Indian artists.

But it was his 1973 musical project with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L Shankar, and percussionist TH 'Vikku' Vinayakram that brought together Indian classical and elements of jazz in a fusion hitherto unknown. The percussionist, one of India's most celebrated classical musicians, received the Padma Shri in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

